SNS Financial Group LLC Has $941,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GLD traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.62. 3,637,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,241,891. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.25.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.