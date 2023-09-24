SNS Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,810 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,331 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,276,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,453,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,609 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,253,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,876,000 after purchasing an additional 221,305 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,240,000 after buying an additional 72,773 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,250,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,249 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,078,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,262. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.66. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.01%.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,642 shares of company stock worth $807,273 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

