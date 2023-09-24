SNS Financial Group LLC Purchases 7,101 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSV traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $25.14. 1,505,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,428. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average of $25.33. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.