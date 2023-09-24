SNS Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80,515 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index accounts for approximately 0.6% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. SNS Financial Group LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,559,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024,149 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,049,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,698,000 after acquiring an additional 964,298 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,041,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,401,000 after acquiring an additional 46,184 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.72. 798,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,969. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $38.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average of $34.70.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

