SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 120 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 35,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $501,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 43,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 18,303 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 203.1% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 27,313 shares during the last quarter.

SUSA stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.82. The stock had a trading volume of 63,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,439. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.70. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $73.86 and a 1-year high of $97.71.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

