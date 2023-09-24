SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 170 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,118,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,661,330,000 after purchasing an additional 883,380 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,327,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,020,000 after acquiring an additional 96,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,864,760,000 after acquiring an additional 141,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ecolab by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust increased its holdings in Ecolab by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust now owns 5,218,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $759,538,000 after purchasing an additional 351,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.93.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ECL traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.98. 966,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,836. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $191.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.04.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

