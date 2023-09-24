SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 8,991 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,991 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,735,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,736,000 after buying an additional 7,854,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $163,004,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,033,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 352.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,135,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE CAG traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $28.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,210,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,567,511. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average is $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.55.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.59%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

