SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 9,894 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 626,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,894 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 4.2% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $32,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394,219 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,101,000. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4,205.1% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 999,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 976,377 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,977,000 after acquiring an additional 968,088 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.11. The stock had a trading volume of 748,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,487. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.91. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $53.71.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

