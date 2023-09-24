Societe Generale Lowers Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) to Hold

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Thales from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Thales in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.00.

Shares of THLLY opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. Thales has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $31.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.43.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments.

