SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SoFi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered SoFi Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $475,364.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,101.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 11.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.8% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 48.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 25.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.16 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Featured Articles

