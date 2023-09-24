Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.18

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.18 and traded as low as $4.00. Soleno Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 130,747 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 187,600 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,535,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

