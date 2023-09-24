SOLVE (SOLVE) Achieves Market Cap of $15.46 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $15.46 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003754 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000567 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

