Sosei Group (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.99

Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.99 and traded as low as $10.41. Sosei Group shares last traded at $10.41, with a volume of 350 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOLTF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Sosei Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sosei Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Sosei Group Stock Performance

About Sosei Group

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.98.

Sosei Group Corporation develops biopharmaceutical products worldwide. Its marketed products include Ultibro/Breezhaler and Seebri/Breezhaler for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; Enerzair to treat asthma; and ORAVI, an oropharyngeal candidiasis. The company's product pipeline consists of GPR35 agonist, for inflammatory bowel disease/GI disorders, which is in preclinical stage; HTL0016878 for Schizophrenia and other neuropsychiatric disorders; PF-07081532 for Type 2 diabetes mellitus and obesity; PF-07054894 for inflammatory bowel disease; and PF-07258669 for anorexia.

