S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $1,969,000. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $371.69. 1,159,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $394.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.69, for a total transaction of $78,138.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,146.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.69, for a total value of $78,138.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,146.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,657 shares of company stock valued at $8,472,466. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SPGI

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.