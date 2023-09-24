SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Acquired by First International Bank & Trust

First International Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises 6.2% of First International Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $19,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:BIL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.73. 15,684,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,239,990. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.33 and a twelve month high of $91.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.64 and a 200 day moving average of $91.63.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

