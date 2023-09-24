SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Acquired by Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises approximately 0.6% of Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 834,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,630,000 after acquiring an additional 113,761 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 699,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,350,000 after acquiring an additional 95,350 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth $11,870,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GLDM opened at $38.21 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $40.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.75.

