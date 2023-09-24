SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,404 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up approximately 2.6% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. SNS Financial Group LLC owned about 0.34% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $19,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.21. The company had a trading volume of 380,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,017. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $40.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.75.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.