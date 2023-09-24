SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.62. 3,637,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,241,891. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.12 and a 200 day moving average of $181.25.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

