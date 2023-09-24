SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Lifted by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 62.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $178.62 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.25.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

