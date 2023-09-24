SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Holdings Decreased by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 378,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,919 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $17,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHM. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 670,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,548,000 after buying an additional 117,870 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 305,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after buying an additional 54,984 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 222,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 212,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,014,000 after buying an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 113,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 17,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SHM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.58. The company had a trading volume of 319,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,845. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $47.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.01.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.