SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the period. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.46. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $26.69 and a 52 week high of $31.67.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

