SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Position Raised by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 5.2% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

SPYG stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.51. 1,334,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,192. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $63.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.53. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

