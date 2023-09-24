SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.33% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $8,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 155.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 76.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 217,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,242,000 after acquiring an additional 94,098 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SLYG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.90. 88,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.84. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.07 and a 1-year high of $80.96.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

