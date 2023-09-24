SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,846,000 after purchasing an additional 58,849,352 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,681,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,078,000 after purchasing an additional 155,542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,264,000 after purchasing an additional 93,764 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 895,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,234,000 after purchasing an additional 36,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 846,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,830,000 after purchasing an additional 45,418 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $72.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.87. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.84 and a 12-month high of $86.96.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

