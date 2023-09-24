Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Stake Lessened by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,780 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $8.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,662,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,959. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.13. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $8.99.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.