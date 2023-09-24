Square Token Price Reaches $0.0193 on Exchanges (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. Over the last week, Square Token has traded down 39.4% against the US dollar. One Square Token token can now be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. Square Token has a market capitalization of $39,946.45 and $763.46 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Square Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 0.01929419 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,519.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using US dollars.

