Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $676.31

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 676.31 ($8.38) and traded as high as GBX 762.20 ($9.44). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 750 ($9.29), with a volume of 6,119,766 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.39) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 980 ($12.14) to GBX 990 ($12.26) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 934.17 ($11.57).

The company has a market cap of £20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 961.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 726.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 675.53.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is presently 2,051.28%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

