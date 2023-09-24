Startek (NYSE:SRT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SRT. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Startek from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Startek in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of SRT stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21. Startek has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $128.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Startek had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.77 million. Research analysts forecast that Startek will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Startek by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Startek by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Startek by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 535,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Startek in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Startek in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

