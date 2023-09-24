Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,456 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned 0.08% of Starwood Property Trust worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

STWD stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $22.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.60.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 109.71%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

