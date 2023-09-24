STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Hits $1.07 on Top Exchanges

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $132.64 million and $12,017.47 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00004021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

