Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti cut their target price on Steelcase from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Steelcase from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SCS

Steelcase Stock Performance

Shares of SCS stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. Steelcase has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $11.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $854.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Steelcase will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steelcase

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,025.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Steelcase

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Steelcase by 12.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 15,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,932,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,794,000 after acquiring an additional 277,505 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steelcase

(Get Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.