Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Buys 1,155 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,555 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 2.6% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 585.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after acquiring an additional 59,962 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 10,433 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 507 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $512.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $570.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $532.01 and its 200 day moving average is $449.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.52.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

