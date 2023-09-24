Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Grows Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 169,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. RTX accounts for approximately 2.4% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $16,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of RTX by 13.0% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of RTX by 15.4% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its stake in shares of RTX by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 202,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $71.58 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $71.43 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTX. StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RTX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Melius downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.