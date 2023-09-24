Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $496,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 107.2% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.1% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $202,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 47.4% during the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $217,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $402.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $403.03 and its 200-day moving average is $383.51. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $418.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $378.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 417,360 shares of company stock valued at $165,661,878. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.83.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

