Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Invests $228,000 in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,457,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,881,000 after acquiring an additional 89,491 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Hubbell by 42.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,028,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,223,367,000 after buying an additional 1,509,684 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,529,000 after buying an additional 148,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 2.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,007,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,361,000 after buying an additional 50,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.17.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total value of $1,267,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,555,945.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total transaction of $1,267,428.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,555,945.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total value of $1,851,737.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,266,075.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,856 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hubbell Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $305.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $316.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.87. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $209.96 and a 52-week high of $340.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.44. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 37.24%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

