Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Acquires 500 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.0% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after buying an additional 2,893,771 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,639 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,465,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,651,000 after purchasing an additional 209,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,877,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,137 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,055,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,518 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $80.90. 3,907,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,270,046. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.46. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $82.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.2058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

