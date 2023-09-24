Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 476,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,332 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up about 2.5% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $24,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHP stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.95. 778,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,941. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $54.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.43.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

