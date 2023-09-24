Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Has $105.02 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 510,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,029 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 10.3% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $105,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.55. 100,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,275. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $163.55 and a 12 month high of $215.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.84.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

