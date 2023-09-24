Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Has $140.49 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,015,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 13.8% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned about 0.87% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $140,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 27,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,264,000. Finally, Lpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.47. 324,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,073. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $147.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.95 and its 200-day moving average is $135.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.