Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,135 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,748,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,567,240,000 after purchasing an additional 520,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,720,928,000 after purchasing an additional 301,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,911,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,547,031,000 after acquiring an additional 211,646 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,485 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,355,075 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,394,744,000 after acquiring an additional 366,907 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Citigroup lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.41.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.17. 5,301,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,085,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $155.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

