Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Grows Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,235 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 0.9% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $162.35. 4,405,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,239,190. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $165.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.40.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.17.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 530,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $82,281,503.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 239,699,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,167,862,307.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 530,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $82,281,503.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 239,699,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,167,862,307.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,827,065 shares of company stock valued at $746,491,655. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

