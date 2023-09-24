Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Sells 100 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Paychex by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.12.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,285,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.25. The firm has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

