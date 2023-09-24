Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Sells 246 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $1,351,778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 216.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,690,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $228,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,455 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amgen by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.70. 1,894,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,086. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

