Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Sells 45 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,063,000. RK Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 107,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $692,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 38,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $223.46. The stock had a trading volume of 838,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,615. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.23 and a 200 day moving average of $233.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $201.72 and a twelve month high of $255.10.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

