StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American National Bankshares Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMNB opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. American National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $43.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $392.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.99.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 26.47%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.69 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American National Bankshares will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

American National Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMNB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 103.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 154,000.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 47.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in American National Bankshares by 14.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 42.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Featured Articles

