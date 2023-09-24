StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance
AMS stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.68. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 3.14%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile
American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than American Shared Hospital Services
- What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.