StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

AMS stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.68. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 3.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 19,381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Shared Hospital Services during the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.