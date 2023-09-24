StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Performance

Shares of NTZ opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21. Natuzzi has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $8.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natuzzi

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Natuzzi stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

