StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ OPHC opened at $3.11 on Thursday. OptimumBank has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.47.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter.
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
