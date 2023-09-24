StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPHC opened at $3.11 on Thursday. OptimumBank has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.47.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank

About OptimumBank

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OptimumBank stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Free Report ) by 1,250,000.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.48% of OptimumBank worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

