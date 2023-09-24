StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RFIL. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of RF Industries from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet cut shares of RF Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Shares of RF Industries stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.04. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

