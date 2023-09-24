StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RFIL. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of RF Industries from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet cut shares of RF Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RF Industries
RF Industries Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.
About RF Industries
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RF Industries
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.