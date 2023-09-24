StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Stock Performance

CTIB stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76. Yunhong CTI has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.40.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 32.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yunhong CTI

About Yunhong CTI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTIB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yunhong CTI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yunhong CTI by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 21,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yunhong CTI by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 25,145 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Yunhong CTI by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.

