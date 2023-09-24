StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Yunhong CTI Stock Performance
CTIB stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76. Yunhong CTI has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.40.
Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 32.60%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yunhong CTI
About Yunhong CTI
Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Yunhong CTI
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.